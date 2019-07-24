A two-alarm fire ripped through a building at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Junction destroying what was once a hair salon and clothing boutique.

Since the fire in May, rubble has been sitting here. Day after day, neighbors forced to drive by it.

"A dump. Yes, that's what it turns into. Furniture, tires, everything. If you don't come, that's what it's going to end up. A city dump," said Rishea Williams.

Crews started cleaning up debris from the fire on Friday.

According to court documents, Christopher White and Aviono Pallita are accused of setting fire to the building.

Both men are facing charges for the crime.