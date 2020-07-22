City leaders to announce independent review of response to Columbus protests

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City leaders plan to announce details on Wednesday about an independent and outside review of how the city has responded to protests that have been happening since May in Columbus.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, leaders announced an amendment to the city charter that would create a civilian board to review police policies. The amendment would be on the ballot in November.

Last month, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said law firm BakerHostetler will handle investigations into how police handle certain situations that are deemed to need administrative review.

He also said a professional investigator and retired FBI agent will handle incidents that could lead to criminal charges.