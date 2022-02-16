City leaders respond to calls for action from the community following the shooting death of 10-year-old girl

City leaders say the only way to get justice for Damia Ezell is for the community, not the city, to step up and speak out.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A community mourns following the violent and sudden loss of 10-year-old Damia Ezell while the shooter still roams free.

Damia was in a vehicle with her uncle, Kenneth White, on Collingwood Boulevard in the Old West End on Saturday afternoon when Toledo Police say a black SUV pulled alongside and opened fire. Damia died at the hospital. White is there currently with no updates on his condition.

Now, citizens are now calling on Toledo's city leadership to take action.

"She was just riding in a car, and her life snuffed out, she didn't have a chance. I want my mayor, my council people we voted into office to understand where we're at! We're tired!" Sherri Sweeney, Damia's cousin, said at her vigil Tuesday evening.

In a written statement to WTOL 11, Toledo's mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz wrote that the city is already planning to add more police officers to the streets, triple youth programming, and make "historic investments in addressing gun violence," but he makes clear that in his estimation, the community needs to help if they want to see justice.

"I want to lock up the person who shot Damia and throw away the key. But that person hasn't been arrested. Why? Because I don't know who did it. Chief Kral doesn't know who did it. Toledo City Council doesn't know who did it. But there is at least one person who does know who did it: the driver of the car Damia was in. He absolutely knows who was shooting at him, and why," Kapszukiewicz wrote.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz continued, explaining why many citizens refuse to give up information.

"There is a 'Code of Honor' on the streets that prevents people from sharing information with the police. But does that 'Code of Honor' still apply when an innocent 10-year-old girl is killed because of the decisions the adults in her life make? I sure hope not," wrote Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

For City Councilwoman Michelle Grim, Damia's death proves that there are improvements that need to be made in the Glass City, suggesting that putting more into public safety will help control the amount of violence on the streets.

"Including more detective work so we can actually solve these violent crimes and get these shooters off the streets. We need to crack down on illegal guns, and pursue common sense gun safety measures to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them," Grim said.

Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson was one of three council people who attended Damia's vigil on Tuesday night.

"We came because we care. And we wanted the family to know and the citizens of Toledo to know that we care," McPherson said.

She says she hears the community's calls for the city to step up, but echoing the mayor's statements, agrees that one major issue must first be solved.

"What can we do? Employ the citizens to stop being silent. To speak up and speak out," said McPherson.