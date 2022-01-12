Cleveland fashion designer gets opportunity of a lifetime to create clothing for Cardi B: See the look

'Her stylist, Kollin, ended up reaching out to me on Instagram. They wanted something super hot for Cardi to wear -- and at first I didn't even know if it was real.'

CLEVELAND — Meet 26-year-old Cierra Boyd, a Clevelander who is taking the fashion industry by storm.

She's the owner of Frisk Me Good Inc., which is a clothing line dedicated to mixing bold and flashy designs that focus on upcycling and sustainability.

"I'll go to a thrift store and just see whatever like sticks out to me and let it choose me instead of the other way around," Boyd said.

Handmade and stitched to perfection, her distinctive look made waves on social media and caught the eye of mega super star Cardi B.

“Her stylist, Kollin, ended up reaching out to me on Instagram. They wanted something super hot for Cardi to wear -- and at first I didn't even know if it was real."

But it was real. Boyd was styling the greatest female rapper out in a decked-out neon green Balenciaga corset (see below).

"Her putting it on was just like so surreal."

A dream come true and the perfect start to kick off the new year.

"I definitely want to give a huge shout out to Cardi and her team, you all really gave me a you-go-girl moment and really made me feel validated as a small, growing designer. I'm so proud of that and I will forever be grateful for that."

