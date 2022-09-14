Deputies say the victim was getting a baby out of her car when the suspect approached her wielding a stick and demanded her keys.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby Wednesday after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car.

William Branch, 43, of DeFuniak Springs was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

Deputies say the victim was getting the infant out of her car at a restaurant at 743 Beal Parkway when she says Branch approached her wielding a stick and demanded her keys.

He then grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, opened her car door, and got inside, deputies say.

However, deputies say when the victim began screaming for help, an employee at Chick-fil-A ran to intervene.

The employee managed to take the man down and hold him until more employees arrived to help.

Deputies say Branch punched the young man in the face during the altercation, but he was not seriously injured. The whole thing was captured on video.

" A major shout-out to this young man for his courage," said the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in a statement.

