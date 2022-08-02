ONE HEARTBEAT | Chardon High School shooting: 10 years later

This February marks 10 years since the shooting at Chardon High School.

Where we are 10 years later

Gone, but not forgotten

This was Chardon High School on Feb. 27, 2012.

As students returned to the classroom early that Monday fresh off the weekend, the unthinkable erupted shortly after sunrise.

It was a winter morning that changed the Chardon community forever.

Multiple gunshots suddenly rang out around 7:30 a.m. as one student opened fire inside the school’s cafeteria.

Three students lost their lives that day:

Danny Parmertor: 16 years old

Demetrius Hewlin: 16 years old

Russell King Jr.: 17 years old

“I think about Danny every day. Every minute," his mom told 3News six years after the shooting.

Three others -- Nick Walczak, Nate Mueller and Joy Rickers -- were also hurt.

Nick was left paralyzed.

3News talked with Mueller outside of the school that day as he described how his ear was grazed by a bullet.

“We were just talking like a normal day and then we heard the first shot and that’s when it all started," he explained.

Despite the sadness amid the tragedy, a hero emerged. Chardon coach Frank Hall gained national recognition after he was credited for charging at the shooter and chasing him from the building.

"We need to continue to work hard protecting our schools," Hall told 3News in 2020. "The best way we're stopping these things is by word of mouth, so we need people in there that kids feel comfortable going and talking to."