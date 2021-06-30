Central Ohio man wins free groceries for a year from Kroger's vaccine campaign

Michael Daughtry is one of 50 people who won't have to pay for groceries for a year at Kroger after winning the chain's "Immunity Community" giveaway.

Michael Daughtry won free groceries for a year at the grocery chain.

Anyone who got their COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger's pharmacy could enter the giveaway for a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year. Five people will win the $1 million while 50 others will win free groceries for a year, which is valued at about $13,000.

Daughtry got his vaccine at the store on Sunbury Road in Westerville and said the free groceries will be a big help for him.

"I've got daycare, I've got all sorts of expenses so this really helps," Daughtry said.

Daughtry is one of four Ohioans to win free groceries for a year.

The Community Immunity giveaway runs through July 10.