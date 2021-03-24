Central Ohio authorities searching for 2 suspects in human trafficking case

Active warrants are out for Jessica Kirschbaum and Larry Carter.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is asking for help locating two people associated with a man who was arrested on charges Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, Thomas Birdsall and four co-conspirators were indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in February on 27 counts.

The charges include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, possessing weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and money laundering.

Birdsall's co-conspirators were identified as Jassen Gray, Arlisa Fowler, Jessica Kirschbaum and Larry Carter.

Gary is in jail on unrelated drug charges and Fowler was arrested in Feb. 12.

Active warrants are out for Kirschbaum and Carter.

Kirschbaum is a 28-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 120 pounds. Carter is a 65-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds.