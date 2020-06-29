Cedar Point opens reservation system for 2020 season: How to book your visit now

Here's your chance to visit Cedar Point this season.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Want to visit Cedar Point this year? The Sandusky amusement park is requiring all guests to make reservations to maintain a limited capacity amid coronavirus concerns.

Cedar Point opened the reservation portal Monday morning. CLICK HERE to make a reservation.

“Each season passholder will be able to reserve one visit at a time,” park officials explain on Cedar Point’s site. “A new reservation for a subsequent visit cannot be made until the initial reservation has been used.”

Reservations are exclusively available to season passholders for July 9-10 before the system also opens for resort guests starting July 11. Reservations for those with single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

Here’s how the reservation process works, according to CedarPoint.com:

“If you have already purchased a Season Pass, please have your Season Pass number available. Select the quantity of reservations for your group. You may make reservations for up to 14 people. On the next screen, you will be able to select an available visit date and arrival time for your group. Following the date and time selection, please enter your valid Season Pass number(s). Once the barcodes have been validated, you will be able to schedule your reservation(s). Reservations are non-transferrable to another passholder within your family or group (e.g., if Mom reserves for herself and the two kids, and is unable to go. Dad cannot use Mom’s reservation because each reservation is associated with the person on the pass and the pass number.)”

Reservations will be added to your ticket, which will be scanned upon arrival.

The park will be open with reduced hours from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day throughout the 2020 season, which is currently scheduled from Thursday, July 9, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Other changes for the 2020 season include a mask requirement, a new smoking ban and the cancellation of Fast Lane ticket sales.

Cedar Point was initially supposed to open May 9. The Cedar Point Shores waterpark will remain closed for 2020.

You can read more about Cedar Point's reopening process in their "Welcoming You Back" guide below: