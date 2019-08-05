SANDUSKY, Ohio — It may not feel like summer is right around the corner, but this weekend is opening weekend at Cedar Point.

One of the park's biggest attractions is also their newest -- Steel Vengeance.

With its 205 foot first drop, it was built on the frame of the old Mean Streak.

The hybrid coaster broke 10 world records when built and was voted as the best new ride of 2018 by "Amusement Today."

"We had high expectations for this ride, but I think it really exceeded them. We hear, like you do, a lot of guests that say this is their favorite roller coaster. And usually if it's your favorite roller coaster at Cedar Point, then it's probably your favorite one in the world. So, we've got a a lot of really great coaster experiences, and proud to have Steel Vengeance in the lineup now," said Cedar Point V.P. and General Manager Jason McClure.

Now because Steel Vengeance is so intense, it's become a common problem for riders to lose their personal items.

That's why this year, they newly installed zipper pouches underneath every seat of Steel Vengeance for your phone, wallet, keys and what-not don't get lost during the ride.

In addition for the media preview, Cedar Point wanted to showcase other new installments at the park this year that don't include any rides, but instead, restaurants.

The first one is right inside of the park entrance called Hugo's Italian Kitchen.

"So, we have signature pizzas, personalized signature pizzas. We have Stromboli, we have calzones, We have meatball subs and chicken parm. And then we do some cannolis and tiramisu," said Chris Near, V.P. of Food and Beverage for Cedar Point.

And the other new restaurant is located at the former Witches Wheel spot, called BackBeatQue BBQ Smokehouse.

"So, we have smoked brisket, pork, sausage, we even smoke our pecan pie," said Near.

Even though there isn't a brand new ride to enjoy this year at Cedar point, there is still plenty of new things to take in.

"Really to balance this out. So, a place like this for say you're a non-rider. You can come here, you can get your brisket, you can get whatever you'd like, rotisserie chicken. And then you can listen to music while your kids are out riding and just enjoy the day," said Near.

Cedar Point will be holding another media even in a few weeks to show off their new Monster Jam Thunder Alley and the new Forbidden Frontier.

Cedar Point's opening day is this Saturday.