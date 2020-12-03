SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is preparing to open for the 2020 season as planned on Saturday, May 9, according to Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman.

“Cedar Fair's highest priority is always the safety of our guests and associates,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “We know you continue to hear and see news reports about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and some of its effects around the world. The Cedar Fair team is closely monitoring this evolving situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance.”

The plan to open Cedar Point on schedule is in line with all of Cedar Fair’s parks across the country.

“All Cedar Fair properties intend to welcome guests in accordance with our published schedules, and we continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as our own health and hygiene protocols,” Zimmerman continued. “All our parks and resorts have high standards of cleanliness, which assists with illness prevention.”

He also listed the following “rigorous sanitation standards and robust cleaning procedures” employed by the company:

Extensive and ongoing training for associates on maintaining a safe and hygienic workplace and environment for our guests;

Specified intervals for frequent sanitization of targeted areas throughout the day;

Numerous and accessible handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer locations;

Quick response to spills, trash and other situations;

Daily and frequent sanitation procedures for restrooms, kitchens, dining surfaces, benches and trash cans;

Daily and frequent cleaning and “wash down” of outdoor locations, including walkways and queue lines

2020 marks Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary season, which features a new boat ride, multiple new food locations and more. You can see more of the planned additions for 2020 HERE.

“As always, we maintain close relationships with local, state, national and international public health authorities. We take their guidance when additional preventive measures are deemed necessary.”

