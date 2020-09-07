Cedar Point warns that guests not complying with mask requirement will be asked to leave the park

'We want to have fun. We want to stay open.'

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As Cedar Point opens for its shortened 2020 season, the park is requiring all guests ages 2 and older to wear a mask – even on rides.

Park officials said the rule will be enforced as they operate with new safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If guests do not comply, and they do refuse to put it on, we will eventually ask them to leave,” park spokesperson Tony Clark tells 3 News. “We want to have fun. We want to stay open. We want to have a good time, but we need everybody to play along in order to maintain that safe environment that we already have.”

Cedar Point employees will also be required to wear face coverings throughout the park.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and associates,” park officials explain.

There are a few exceptions, however, on taking off your mask while inside the park.

"Face coverings may only be removed when experiencing water rides, while dining or when inside the RelaxZones, located throughout the park," according to Cedar Point's site. "In the RelaxZone, you may remove your face covering, provided social distancing of six feet is maintained between your party and other guests."

