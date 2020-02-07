Cedar Point on mask requirement: Safety is top priority

All guests will be required to wear a mask at Cedar Point this summer, even when on rides.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As Cedar Point opens for its shortened 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the new rules requires all guests and employees to wear a mask inside the park.

“Why? Because our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and associates,” park officials explain on Cedar Point’s site. “They’re required everywhere, even on rides.”

Need a break from the mask? Cedar Point has some designated areas within the park where it's OK to take it off.

“You’ll be able to remove them in our RelaxZones (areas set up so you can take a face covering break) and while eating/drinking," park officials said. "We all need to do our part to have fun safely.”

Cedar Point has also initiated multiple other safety protocols to slow the spread of coronavirus, including limited capacity and required reservations to visit the park.

The park will operate with reduced hours from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day throughout the 2020 season, which is currently scheduled from Thursday, July 9, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Cedar Point has included the following disclaimer for its reopening:

BY VISITING THE PARK, YOU VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19

We have taken enhanced health and safety measures - for you, our other guests, and our associates. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting the park. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the CDC, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

If you are exhibiting any COVID-19-related symptoms, you should not enter or remain in the park.

Help keep each other healthy.

You can read more about Cedar Point's reopening process in their "Welcoming You Back" guide below