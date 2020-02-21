SANDUSKY, Ohio — For the first time ever, Cedar Point is offering a “Ticket of a Lifetime.”

This ticket offers guests free admission to Cedar Point, the Cedar Point Shores water park and free parking for the rest of their lives.

No joke.

But this lifetime ticket is so special, that it can’t be purchased like your typical season pass. In fact, only 150 of them are up for grabs.

Here’s how it works…

Starting Monday, Feb. 24, Cedar Point is launching its lifetime ticket contest online in which one winner will be chosen every week through Aug. 16.

All winners will also be given three lifetime tickets to gift to their family or friends.

You can enter to win HERE.

RELATED: Cedar Point building new entry toll plaza to ‘better streamline traffic flow' for 2020 season

RELATED: Cedar Point makes changes to Fast Lane tickets for 2020 season

Cedar Point

“To enter, guests need to visit TicketofaLifetime.com and register to create their online profile,” park officials explain. “Once registration is complete, guests can log in weekly to vote in special Cedar Point polls to receive an entry for that week’s Ticket of a Lifetime drawing. A Ticket of a Lifetime will be given away every week during the promotional period and each week starts a new pool of entries. Guests will also have a chance to instantly win additional prizes like single-day admission tickets and other discount admission offers.”

The online contest isn't the only way to win a lifetime ticket. Cedar Point will release more giveaway options throughout the 2020 season.

Cedar Point officially opens to the general public on Saturday, May 9 with other previously announced additions, which include a new boat ride, upgraded restaurants, fresh live entertainment and more.

RELATED: Cedar Point shows off first look at new Corral restaurant as 150th season approaches

RELATED: Cleveland, Cedar Point shine on ‘The Bachelor’ as contestants express unexpected love for Northeast Ohio

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ comes to Cleveland and Cedar Point in tonight's episode

RELATED: Cedar Point raises price of 2020 Gold Pass