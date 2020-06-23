Cedar Point hosting July 4 fireworks with parking lot viewing access

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As many communities have canceled their traditional July 4 fireworks this summer, Cedar Point is offering a unique option.
Although the park itself will be closed July 4, Cedar Point is inviting guests to experience their annual "Light Up The Point" fireworks display from the main parking lot. Corresponding music will be simulcast on Sandusky's 102.7 FM.
The fireworks will ignite the Cedar Point sky on Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. The parking lot opens at 8 p.m.
Advanced tickets are required and must be purchased online. There will be no ticket sales for this event available on location. The cost is $20 per vehicle, and all proceeds will be used to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, OH Go and the Sandusky State Theatre, the latter which was damaged in recent storms.
Food and beverages will not be available. No alcoholic beverages are permitted.
Cedar Point, which honors its 150th anniversary season in 2020, will begin its phased reopening process starting July 9 with a list of safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic -- including a mask requirement for all guests and employees. You can read more about their planned reopening HERE.
The park was originally slated to open for its 2020 season on May 9. Cedar Point, however, has postponed all of their 150th anniversary season festivities and attractions until 2021. All 2020 season passes and add-ons are now valid through the 2021 season.
MORE COVERAGE:
- RELATED: Cedar Point planning to open for 2020 season on July 9: Mask requirement among new safety precautions
- RELATED: Cedar Point awards 15 'everyday heroes' with lifetime tickets: Meet the heroes
- RELATED: Kings Island adds risk disclaimer on park’s reopening amid coronavirus: More changes revealed
- RELATED: Petition calls for Kings Island to cancel mask requirement when park reopens
- RELATED: Cleveland Zoo reopens with new safety precautions: Masks suggested, not required