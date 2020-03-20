SANDUSKY, Ohio — Getting your adrenaline rush on Cedar Point’s iconic roller coasters will have to wait a bit longer this year.

Both Cedar Point and Kings Island have announced the opening of their 2020 season will be postponed due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

Cedar Point was initially scheduled to kick off their 150th anniversary season on Saturday, May 9, while Kings Island -- which is preparing to debut its new Orion roller coaster -- was slated to open Saturday, April 11. Although no official opening date was given for either park, officials are hopeful both properties will open by "mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible."

Both Cedar Point and Kings Island "will be adding days to the park's operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed."

The delay in starting the season was announced on both park Web sites Friday afternoon in a message from Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Here’s Zimmerman's full note:

At Cedar Fair, the safety and well-being of our Guests and Associates are always our top priorities.

As we continue to follow regional and national health directives related to COVID-19, we want to provide the latest update regarding our park schedule. Currently, our Castaway Bay Resort hotel is temporarily closed. It is our hope to reopen that property mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. Likewise, we plan to open Cedar Point, all Cedar Point Resorts properties and the Cedar Point Marinas mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities.

We will work with Guests who have an existing reservation or prepaid specific day ticket during the time period of our park closure. For prepaid ticket inquiries, please submit your request at: www.cedarpoint.com/contact-us. For hotel re-bookings, please contact us at cpresorts@cedarpoint.com.

For 2020 Season Passholders, we will be adding days to the park’s operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed (against original 2020 operating calendar). Additionally, 2020 Season Passholders will enjoy added-value benefits to be announced at time of park opening.

We appreciate the support and cooperation of our Guests and Associates during this ever-evolving situation. Your loyalty to Cedar Point is invaluable. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Just last week, Zimmerman was optimistic that all of the company's parks would open for the 2020 season as scheduled, but those sentiments have changed as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve.

2020 at Cedar Point will feature a new boat ride, multiple new food locations and more. You can see all of the planned additions for 2020 HERE.

How will this impact your 2020 season pass?

"Your 2020 Season Pass and Season Pass Add-Ons if applicable continue to be valid for the duration of the season it was originally purchased for," park officials announced in a frequently asked questions section on their site. "We will be adding days to the park’s operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed (against original 2020 operating calendar). Additionally, 2020 Season Passholders will enjoy added-value benefits to be announced at time of park opening. For guests participating in the Easy Pay program, your monthly payments will continue as scheduled."

What about all those pre-season events Cedar Point announced earlier this month?

"We are currently evaluating all events and projects for the 2020 season, along with the potential to reschedule. We will provide updates to those events as soon as possible."

What if I bought a ticket for a specific date in May?

"If you purchased an admission ticket for a specific date that cannot be used while we are closed, we will accept your admission ticket for another public operating day of your choosing through November 1, 2020, or we will refund the specific day admission ticket amount. Unexpired tickets (Good Any Day) may be used on any one public operating day through November 1, 2020."

