Cedar Point bans smoking inside the park

The ban takes effect for the 2020 season.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has announced yet another change for its 2020 season.

Smoking will no longer be permitted anywhere inside Cedar Point as the park becomes as a “smoke-free environment.”

“Smoking will only be permitted in the designated smoking area outside the main gate,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark said in a blog post.

Cedar Point had previously offered designated in-park smoking areas.

This ban prohibits smoking of any kind within the park, including vapor and e-cigarettes, Cedar Point officials note.

Kings Island, their sister park near Cincinnati, also recently announced a smoking ban.

Disney parks initiated a smoking ban last year.

The new policy comes amid many changes as Cedar Point prepares for a shortened 2020 operating season with a handful of restrictions related to coronavirus, including limited capacity, required park reservations and mandatory masks.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will remain closed this summer.

As a result of their shortened season, Cedar Point has also postponed all of their 150th anniversary festivities and attractions until 2021. 2020 season passes and add-ons have been extended through the 2021 season.

Cedar Point was originally slated to open this year on May 9.

