Cedar Point changes procedures for 3 roller coasters

The change impacts Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force and Maverick.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you have a reservation to visit Cedar Point this summer, the park has announced a major change to the way guests gain access to three of the most popular roller coasters.

“To maintain social distancing at Maverick, Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, you’ll need a timed access pass to ride,” park spokesperson Tony Clark said in a tweet. “Pick one up at each ride’s entrance.”

There is a limited number of these access passes available for each day. If you don't obtain an access pass, you won't be able to join the line. Each access pass has a one-hour window in which guests need to return to access the ride's line (see below).

“Thanks in advance for understanding as we adjust in-park processes," Clark said.

Cedar Point reopened for its shortened season on July 9. It was originally slated to open for the 2020 season on May 9, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other park changes for this season include a mask requirement, limited capacity, reduced hours and enhanced cleaning.

2020 was supposed to be honor the park's 150th season, but that celebration -- and all of the 150th attractions -- have been postponed until 2021. All 2020 season passes and applicable add-ons have been extended through 2021, but early entry and bring-a-friend benefits will not be valid this year.