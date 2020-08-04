SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has suspended monthly billing for all 2020 season passholders on a payment plan. The billing suspension went into effect Wednesday.

It comes as the park's opening date remains uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Cedar Point was initially expected to start its 150th anniversary season on May 9, park officials postponed that date last month saying they hope to open by "mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible."

Billing will resume once the park has opened for the season.

Jason McClure, Cedar Point’s Vice President and General Manager, sent a statement to passholders regarding the payment plans late Wednesday morning. Here’s that statement in full…

Dear 2020 Season Passholder:

As we all continue to navigate this unprecedented situation, we want to thank you for your continued patience and support of Cedar Point. Our team would like nothing more than to open our park and welcome you back. Clearly that is not an option for us right now, and our priority is to keep everyone safe --- our valued guests, our amazing associates, and our cherished communities.

Given the uncertainty around our park opening, we want to share that for 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, we have automatically suspended monthly billing as of April 8, 2020, and will continue to do so while the park is closed. Once the park has opened for the season, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments in order to receive 2020 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

This is a very unusual time for all of us. Our Season Passholders represent some of our most loyal guests, and we again thank you for your understanding and loyalty to Cedar Point.

