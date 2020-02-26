TOLEDO, Ohio — More children than ever before are being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

That's according to the CDC, that says Type 1 diabetes is up 30% in children since 2017.

The diagnosis occurred most frequently in kids between the ages of 5 and 14.

Local nonprofit Diabetes Youth Services said this new data is disappointing, but not surprising. I

n 2019 alone, there was a 12% increase in their services needed. According to the nonprofit, in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan there are 4,000 families suffering with Type 1 Diabetes.

Diabetes Youth Services is hosting a Designer Purse Bingo on Friday to raise funds for the growing number of kids diagnosed with the illness locally.

"The money will go directly into our programs," said Diabetes Youth Services Executive Director Linda Mays. "We hire nurse educators to go into schools to educate the schools on how to help kids with diabetes. We do great programs where families can meet other families and just have a good time and then we have three summer camps for kids just with diabetes where kids can come and they can just be themselves."

Tickets for the purse bingo are $40 and still available. The event is being held at Heatherdowns Country Club starting at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes range from cookie gift baskets to designer purses. You can purchase tickets here.