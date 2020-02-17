CLEVELAND — There are disturbing new details involving a Strongsville priest in jail on child pornography charges.

3News has learned he may have also been involved in a child prostitution ring.

Prosecutors in Geauga County say they have found evidence that Fr. Robert McWilliams may have committed “hands-on physical abuse” and even engaged in child prostitution.

Details on the allegations remain unclear, while more charges are likely.

In December, McWilliams was arrested at the rectory of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Strongsville.

Investigators say they uncovered child pornography on devices there.

Some of it stretched back years and was allegedly obtained while McWilliams was at St. Helen’s in Geauga County. According to court records, he had coerced a boy into sending nude photos.

Judge Terri Stupica believes Father Robert McWilliams remains a threat and recently agreed to keep his bond high.

“I have to protect the community, and that’s what I tried to do,” she said. “[This] seems to be growing antlers, so who knows what’s yet to come.”

A Cuyahoga County grand jury already indicted McWilliams on 21 counts of child pornography

“I think ultimately the feds are going to take it and justice will ultimately be given in that realm,” Judge Stupica said.

