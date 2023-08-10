PHOTOS: Over 100 cars catch fire at recycling center in Akron

Fire officials say that no injuries were reported.

AKRON, Ohio — Fire officials are investigating after over 100 cars caught on fire at a recycling center in Akron.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 said in a Facebook post that crews responded to Holub Recycling, on North Arlington Street, on Friday night.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered approximately 100-150 cars on fire, spread throughout 200 square yards.

"Crews did an excellent job with long complicated hose lays, master streams and elevated streams. Getting water to the engine companies was also very difficult," said Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 on Facebook.

Fire officials say that no injuries were reported and that the fire remains under investigation at this time.

