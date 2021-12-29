Canton McKinley student forced to eat pepperoni pizza files a lawsuit against Canton City Schools in U.S. District Court

The student's attorney called the situation a “sad case of affairs” and decided to file the lawsuit after a delay of settlement with the district.

A Canton McKinley High School football player who was allegedly forced to eat pizza with pepperoni- a food against his family's religion- earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the Canton City School District in the U.S. District Courts.

The lawsuit is seeking injunctive relief and damages after coaches forced the player, who was 17 years old at the time, to eat a pepperoni pizza for not attending a weight class.

The player is a practicing Hebrew Israelite, a religion that bans the consumption of pork.

The attorney representing the student, Ed Gilbert, told 3News the situation is a “sad case of affairs” and decided to file the lawsuit after a delay of settlement that was previously established with the school district.

3News has reached out to Canton City Schools for comment, but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

The Canton City School board of education unanimously fired McKinley football coach, Marcus Wattley, and six assistant coaches were fired in June after an investigation determined the coaches did force the player to violate his religious beliefs by eating pork.

