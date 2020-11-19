Businesses prepare for Black Friday during COVID-19 pandemic

While they're hoping for a good turnout, business owners will expect people to mask up and social distance.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Pandemic or not, Christmas is just over a month away and stores are getting ready for Black Friday next week.

But the busiest shopping season of the year will look a lot different in 2020.

Levis Commons is a mix of national chains and locally owned businesses. Both employ our neighbors and rely heavily on holidays to make money during a normal year.

With the pandemic, that business is even more important and the shopping center is ready.

"So, there's queues outside the property, outside the front doors. There's prompts for people to follow," explained Christine Best, Marketing Director for Levis Commons.

Masking, social distancing and store capacity rules will all still be followed to avoid crowded stores of Black Fridays past.

The crowds are something small business owners like Shayna Looney look forward to.

Looney bought the Shimmer Bell Boutique in September after working for the former owner for years.

For her, the next few months of business are vital.

"Us small businesses, we're trying to support each other right now, so the more support we get from everyone else, the better. A lot of people don't realize when you support a small business, you're supporting someone's dream. You're supporting someone's livelihood," Looney said.

Levis Commons is already offering curbside pickup options from both the local and chain stores to try to boost sales.

These businesses say they're feeling the pressure to make sure the next month is a sales success.