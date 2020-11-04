TOLEDO, Ohio — Restaurants across the country have taken a hit during the Coronavirus, but still so many have found ways to give back. One local restaurant has a lofty goal to feed essential workers.

Bubba's 33, on Secor Rd. in Toledo, has been working hard to crank out pizzas for the staffs at local hospitals. Their goal is to deliver 1,000 pizzas.

Three weeks ago, at the beginnning of the Coronavirus Pandemic in the United States, Bubba's 33 thought of others first. They started by giving 33 pizzas at 3:30 that first week to people in need that first week. Then the idea transformed.

“The next week we moved to hospital workers and first responders. Right now we are at 952 pizzas but our goal is 1,000," said Scott McDole, with Bubba's 33. "By tomorrow, Easter Sunday, we know there are people having a tough time so we want to be there to deliver those pizzas for them.”

The giving didn’t stop there, they branched out to other essential workers and places.

“We’ve been to nursing homes, University of Toledo, we even went to Rite Aid and the gas stations to drop off pizzas. Just to brighten up people’s days.”

Bubbas 33 might not be what you’d consider a traditional Easter meal for your family but life hasn’t been so traditional lately. They will be open on Easter Sunday for takeout orders.

