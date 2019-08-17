TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Medical Board not considering medical marijuana for people suffering anxiety and autism.

After a meeting on August 14, the State Medical Board of Ohio reversed it's decision to add anxiety and autism spectrum disorder to the list of qualifying conditions.

This decision comes after hearing physician's testimonies against using cannabis for these disorders.

In an article from the Associated Press, the committee heard testimony from physicians claiming "marijuana offers momentary relief from anxiety but can lead to panic attacks or worsening anxiety for some patients."

Wednesday's decision has caused push back, especially from one Bryan woman.

Tiffany Carwile, is the founder of the Ohio chapter for Mothers Advocating Medical Marijuana for Autism, or MAMMA.

Her 12-year-old son has autism and is seeking other ways to provide relief instead of prescription pills, she believes marijuana do that.

"We need to talk about treatment options," said Carwile. "A lot of people are focused on what causes autism and I feel like if we were to focus a little bit more on what better treats autism we could help these people."

Carwile said she submitted a 500-page report to the Board with research supporting the use of medical marijuana for people with autism and anxiety.

It's important to note, the recent decision is not the final decision.

The final decision could be made as early as September.

At this time, it is unclear whether the board will vote to approve or decline the additions.