HOLLAND, Ohio — The Races for the Cure are this weekend and you can raise a glass in support of breast cancer survivors, Saturday.

Kelly Hahn is a regular at Black Frog Brewery in Holland.

"The people are just so warm and welcoming. It's like when we come in, we're family," said Kelly.

That family came together for her during a time when she really needed the support.

"I went in for my very first mammogram in December. I was asked to come in for additional mammograms, and then they did an ultrasound and finally they did a biopsy for the diagnosis," said Kelly about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Kelly just finished radiation and will participate in her first Race for the Cure on Sunday. Before that, there will be a celebration at her favorite brewery on Saturday.

"We're opening at 1 p.m. We're gonna have a food truck. We're gonna have door prizes and there's gonna be special beers on tap," said Chris Harris, owner of Black Frog Brewery.

There will also be a raffle for suite tickets to a University of Toledo basketball game. Half of the proceeds from "Cream of the Frog" pours will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Kelly said she was overwhelmed when her husband told her what the brewery was planning.

"The whole crew there wants to put together a team in your honor and then stuff started to revolve around, 'let's do a party,' and it just kept growing. And it was an amazing, touching thing that they could do for us," said Kelly.

Harris said it's the least he can do.

"Me and Kelly became friends and she's helped the brewery out a lot with some graphic artist work," he added.

The party is from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday. Black Frog Brewery is located at 831 south McCord in Holland.