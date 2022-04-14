4-year-old on tricycle fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Columbus

The crash happened around 12:08 p.m. in the 2800 block of Donnylane Boulevard just west of Hayden Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police on the scene told 10TV that the car came up the driveway when it hit the 4-year-old who was on a tricycle.

Police said it appeared that the driver didn't know what he struck until the child was dragged several feet.

Once the driver realized what happened, he picked the boy up and drove him to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.

Police said the driver is being questioned.

Family members have identified the boy as 4-year-old Jarsi Hafinf. His uncle said the family moved to Columbus from Afghanistan about five months ago.

"He was very friendly. He was always playing with kids," Jamshid Jalili said.

Police said the accident is a reminder for all drivers to be aware of children at play now that temperatures are warmer.