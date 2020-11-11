Bowsher High School unveils new military mural

Bowsher High School is now home to a new mural dedicated to the brave men and women who serve our country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A military mural now stands proudly in one of the hallways of Bowsher High School.

Leaders at the school decided to honor those who serve our country after being designated a Purple Star School for supporting children of military families.



"Veterans have sacrificed a lot and I was willing to sacrifice a lot," Navy veteran and Bowsher teacher Louis Jimenez said.

Jimenez is one of three teachers at Bowsher who's a Veteran. Every day, he will walk the hall and see images on the mural that have a strong connection to his years serving in the Navy.

It's a project that students spend hours on, even after the pandemic forced them to move virtually.

The students say they're proud to be part of it.

"I wanted to leave a mark on the school and have a piece of me left here when I'm gone. Especially with the way everything ended. It means a lot for my senior year to say I'm still here," Bowsher High Shcool graduate Jaleel Young said.

Jimenez says this mural is awesome and it's not just for the people who have served. it's for the ones who are serving now or planning to serve in the future.

"We're here and we've always been here and we're willing to sacrifice our lives to make sure that people can sleep safely at night in their beds," Jimenez said.