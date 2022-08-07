Bowling Green proposes expanding DORA footprint, season

The refreshment area would include the farmers market, Stone's Throw tavern, and last all year round, not including the Black Swamp Arts festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green DORA lets people take their alcoholic drinks anywhere from Court to Clough streets, but a new proposal may allow you to take your drink even further.

"DORA has been extremely successful in our community," Bowling Green City Councilman Jeff Dennis said. "There have been no safety concerns. It's something that's been a huge asset to the businesses downtown, and the residents really seem to like it. So we think it is worth exploring an expansion."

The DORA is currently in effect from the Friday before Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The expanded DORA would become year-round.

As with other Ohio cities that have created the special designated outdoor entertainment districts, Bowling Green's DORA is a downtown area in which patrons can carry open cups with alcoholic beverages outdoors during evenings and on weekends.

"We're not only expanding the footprint, we're also expanding from what used to be just the summer months to now, it's going to be year-round," Dennis said. "We are bringing in additional businesses that are going to be taking part."

The one exception to the year-round DORA would be one weekend in September during which the Black Swamp Arts festival takes place. Dennis said the festival has recommended not to have the DORA that weekend, citing different geographic footprint and worries about sanitation.

"You've got a lot of art, some of it very expensive, out on the street," Dennis said. "There are probably some concerns about people walking in and out of these tents with alcoholic beverages."

Regardless, community members are excited for the chance to take their drinks out, whether it's sunny and 90, or below freezing and snowy.

"The winters are horrible, so I think it's nice to have a drink and enjoy the warm weather with a cold drink, and especially after finals, it'll be nice to come out here and enjoy the weather. I think it's a good idea," BGSU alum James Ginley said.

Dennis said council will hold a hearing on the proposal August 15, and the new DORA could be in place in the fall.

