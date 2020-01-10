Bowling Green police locate stolen adaptive bike and reunite it with owner

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Eric Rine has never let spina bifida get in his way and typically uses his adaptive bike to get around Bowling Green.



“I’ve had this bike for forever, and it's been my lifeline,” said Eric.



On Tuesday night, Eric’s nearly $3,500 adaptive hand crank bike was stolen from his parents' wheelchair accessible van.



“We keep the bike in his van so it's easily accessible, and yesterday morning we realized our vehicles had all been gone through,” said Stephanie Rine, Eric's mom.



The Bowling Green Police Department put out a call asking the community to keep an eye out and social media users quickly spread the word. In the meantime, security footage captured people using the bike not long after it was stolen.



“A simple post yesterday morning has just blown up into about 500 shares and the police department has been working so hard,” said Stephanie.

