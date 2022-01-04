Bowling Green officials consider replacing fire station over health, safety issues

The design and location of the city's East Court Street station are not ideal, officials said.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green officials have some health and safety concerns about the city's East Court Street fire station that may eventually lead to plans to replace it with a new station in another location.

During the State of the City address Monday, Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his worries over the building.

"It was discovered that the building has significant challenges, including the fact that our firefighters are currently housing above the engine room, that's just not a safe environment for firefighters and fire stations aren't build that way anymore," Aspacher said.

The station, which was built in 1984, is not arranged well, said Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. The biggest concern is the second-story living quarters for firefighters, he said.

To get from the living quarters to the first floor, firefighters can take the stairs or take a slide. Neither of these options is ideal, the chief said.

"Smoke and heat rises, which goes right into the living quarters," Moorman said. "Most stations have living quarters on the ground floor now. We don't want people running down stairways or going down slides. it's just not safe for them to do so."

The station's layout also poses some health concerns because the living quarters are too close to the station's trucks, Moorman said.

"Cancer is a big concern with firefighters," Moorman said. "We have one of the higher cancer rates than most professions in the U.S. so stations designs have actually changed a lot over the last five to 10 years because of that. Typically now, they have separations from the living quarters to the truck rooms."

The chief said officials have checked the air circulation in the fire station and do not consider it an unsafe place for firefighters to stay, but the city would like to address the situation.

Officials also question whether the station's location on Court Street is optimal for response times. Traffic near Bowling Green State University sometimes affects how quickly firefighters can get to an emergency.

"The city of Bowling Green is expanding out so we need to make sure we have stations in the right locations so we can provide the best service for the citizens of bowling green in the quickest amount of time," Moorman said. He said the city's goal is to be at the scene within six minutes of getting a call.

While he said that some fire stations may be useful for longer, most are in use for about 50 years before they must be replaced. The Court Street station is now almost 40 years old.

City officials do not yet have any specific plans for a new fire station or any estimates on how much one would cost.