The body of a woman who went missing last Sunday while swimming at Nickel Plate Beach has been found, the Huron Police Department confirmed Thursday.

Brittany Young, 29, was found dead around 11:15 this morning. Police Chief Robert Lippert calls the situation "a terrible tragedy."

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Brittany's family and friends," he added.

Young is the second person to die at the beach this month, after the body of 18-year-old Alvin Martin of Ashland was found on July 9. Officials closed the beach following her disappearance.

The Erie County Coroner is scheduled to conduct an autopsy.