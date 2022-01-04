Body of Ohio Marine killed in NATO exercise crash returns home

Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, was among four Marines who died last month during a NATO training exercise.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The body of an Ohio Marine killed during a NATO training exercise returned home on Friday.

Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, was among four Marines who died last month during the exercise. According to the U.S. Marine Corps, the four were on an Osprey aircraft when it crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area at the time.

Members of Gunnery Sgt. Speedy’s family and law enforcement from across the state lined up on Wheeling Avenue in Guernsey County on Friday afternoon as his body returns home.

Since joining the Marine Corps in June 2009, Gunnery Sgt. Speedy earned two gold stars, several medals and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

To his younger brother, Charles, Gunnery Sgt. Speedy was more than a well-respected Marine. He was also an idol.

“Just always being there to talk to,” Charles said. “I think he was that guy. He would always want to talk to you about anything.”

Gunnery Sgt. Speedy will be buried in his hometown of Cambridge.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Guernsey County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower.