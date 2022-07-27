Body of Detroit man recovered from Black River in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Early Wednesday morning, Elyria police officers were called to a report of a body in the Black River near the East Street Bridge. When they arrived, they saw they body of a deceased man in the water.
The Elyria Fire Department's Water Rescue Team was called and responded to recover the remains. The Elyria Police Department's detective bureau and personnel from the Lorain County Coroner's Office responded as well.
Police have identified the male as a 29-year-old from Detroit. His name is not being released until his family can be notified.
Police is conducting an investigation along with the coroner to determine how the man died. No further information is available at this time.
