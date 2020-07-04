Biggby Coffee will be providing free coffee to first responders and health care workers starting Tuesday, April 7.

The workers can get a free 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee. The offer is being promoted with the help of the Sam Bernstein Law Firm.

Everyone from doctors, nurses, hospital workers to paramedics, police and firefighters can receive the free coffee. They only need to show valid identification such as their uniform, name badge, security card or business card.

"We hope this brings some sense of routine and normalcy back to their lives during this extremely trying time," said the Mike McFall, co-CEO of Biggby Coffee.

Mark Bernstein, the president of the Sam Bernstein Law Firm, said the roles of health care professionals and first responders are "more important than ever."

Health care workers and first responders can collect their free coffee from Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 19.

Biggby Coffee has more than 230 cafes across nine states.

