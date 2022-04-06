Michigan State Police hunting for 'Bigfoot' thief

He's seven feet tall. Made out of sheet metal. And he's gone missing. Michigan State Police need your help finding a stolen lawn ornament out of St. Joseph County.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help finding Bigfoot.

No, not the mystical creature that is said to haunt forests across the US.

A Michigan resident in Park Township reported a seven-foot-tall Sasquatch lawn ornament that had been stolen sometime around March 22.

According to troopers from the Marshall Post, a thief armed with bolt cutters snuck onto a property along West End Road near Heimbach Road in Park Township.

The sheet metal statue is described as being rusty and having various sharp edges to detail the fur of Sasquatch.

Detectives believe the metal creature had been cut away from its steel post.

Neighbors in the area spotted a white panel van with dark tinted windows in the area around the time of the theft. It reportedly was observed turning around in the victim's driveway and then leaving the scene.

If you have any clues as to where this rusty lawn statue may be or have intel on those responsible for the heist, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

