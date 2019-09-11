BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Monday is Veterans Day, and recently two area universities were recognized for being supportive of veterans. On the Military Times "Best for Vets" list, both Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo ranked highly for their work in supporting veterans.

Out of more than 130 four-year colleges, both Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo made the list for their work in supporting veterans' pursuit of degrees.

"I think this year they were really looking at the culture and climate for our military students, and that's something we pride ourselves on," said Barbara Henry with BGSU Military Student Services.

Both universities have been on the list for the past few years and BGSU was ranked No. 1 in Ohio. Colleges that make the list must have policies and academic outcomes supporting both active duty and retired military students. Educators say it's also helpful when military students can learn alongside each other.

"Students who have been here for a little while take those new students acclimate and transition to being here," said Henry.

"Regardless of their level, whether they are National Guard, 19-years-old (and) just getting started, or a career active duty, every single veteran on this campus is welcome into our offices," she said.

This coming weekend, BGSU and UT are hosting special events for veterans and their families and do not have classes on Monday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Click: Veterans Day events at the University of Toledo and BGSU.

RELATED: Veterans Day Deals and Freebies

RELATED: City Barbeque to celebrate veterans with a free meal

RELATED: White House says VA funded at highest amount in history