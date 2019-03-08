BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A person can fall into cardiac arrest anywhere, at any time and the people helping them may not know where the closest automated external defibrillators (AED), is.

That's why the Bowling Green Fire Division (BGFD) is doing their part in pinpointing exactly where those AED's are.

BGFD is working to expand their community improvement by creating a database of automated external defibrillators.

The fire division is calling and visiting businesses in the area to see if they have an AED and a description of what type it is.

"We hope to use that database to implement it into the computer aided dispatch or CAD system that the 9-1-1 dispatchers utilize when someone places a call for assistance," said BGFD Firefighter and Paramedic, Brandon Westerman.

The division said once the call comes into emergency, they'll be able to tell the caller where the closest AED is.

They are still collecting the data before the program can be used, but they are looking to get it running as soon as possible.

With a database like this, we're told they are able to increase the chances of survival during cardiac arrest.

"This is the building blocks. We'd eventually like to work towards some kind of more comprehensive program through smartphone based apps and other programs that will do this and help to dispatch layperson responders as well," said Westerman.

At this time, they do not have a total number of AED's but they have recorded over 40 throughout the city and almost 40 on Bowling Green State University's campus.

The Fire Division is still looking for businesses that have an AED present. They can be contacted by phone at 419-352-3106 or email at bgfire@bgohio.com.

Information that needs to be provided are the address, name of the building, and a detailed description of where the AED is located.

A detailed description of where the device is located within the building is very important so that a person who is unfamiliar with the building would quickly and easily be able to locate the AED during an emergency.