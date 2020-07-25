Beginning the homegoing journey for Rep. John Robert Lewis

Honoring a civil rights legend who was a man of the people.

On Saturday morning, as the sun rose over the city that Rep. John Lewis called home, a hearse quietly left Willie Watkins Funeral Home on the city's west side bearing precious cargo.

On board, the body of US Congressman John Robert Lewis, a son of Alabama sharecroppers, who became a titan of civil rights and a man of the people, began its long, final journey.

Lewis passed away last Friday night.

After arriving in Lewis' home town of Troy, Alabama, a service in celebration of "The Boy From Troy," was held at Troy University's Troy Arena.

Following those services, an opportunity was provided for the people of Lewis' home town to say goodbye to their native son during a private viewing.

The celebration of Lewis' life will continue later in the day on Saturday. He will be transported to Selma, Alabama, a pivotal location in his life.

Selma was the location of the 1965 civil rights march that would eventually become referred to as 'Bloody Sunday.'

A young John Lewis nearly lost his life as he and hundreds of other marchers were brutally beaten by white law enforcement officers as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, attempting to march to Montgomery.

Lewis will lie in repose at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma from 9 pm to 12 midnight, ET.

The events in celebration of the life and legacy of John Lewis will continue throughout the entire week.

