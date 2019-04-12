BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is something we find to be delightful here in Buffalo: It's a Christmas tree made entirely of beer bottles.

The Labatt Brew House and Draft Room, next to the KeyBank Center in downtown, showed off its 15-foot tall tree.

It features 10 steel layers containing more than 400 blue glass beer bottles that were custom-decorated, hundreds of lights, and gold trim. The proceeds from it are going to help the Valley Community Association.

The Labatt Brew House is also featuring two brand new beers for the season: Gingerbread Ale & Spruce Ale.

The Draft Room hosted a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday.

