OAK HARBOR, Ohio — More financial trouble for the BCS school district in Oak Harbor, as voters turned down the districts proposed income tax on election day.

A 1 percent earned income tax that would have generated 1.9 million dollars a year for the Beton-Carroll-Salem School Distict was voted down Tuesday by 314 votes.

But, voters did approve the districts operating levy and permanent levy.

To bridge the gap, the district has put an emergency 3.9 mill levy on the ballot for a special election in August.

Even if approved, this levy would not generate the same amount of money as the voted down income tax.

That's why the district said they have crossed the budget threshold, and will have to begin reducing services and possibly increasing fees.

"It's dollars and cents," said Superintendent Guy Parmigian. "And the loss from the devaluation and the tangible personal property is real and we have to respond to it. We don't want to be here right now doing this, but we've tried for two years to avoid this. But we're here at a point where we need to start making some reductions and increase in fees and those type of things."

Superintendent Parmigian said the next school board meeting where they will more than likely announce what cuts and fee increases will be made is May 28.