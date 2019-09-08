OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Voters have yet again denied a levy for the Benton-Carroll-Salem school as their emergency levy was voted down earlier this week.

After having only 1 of 2 requested levies passed last year, the BCS school district put an earned income tax levy on the ballot this May, which was turned down.

As a result, the district then put an emergency operating levy for a special election on Tuesday, that levy was voted down with 1,422 votes against, and 1,367 for; a 55 vote difference.

So now the school district has immediately decided to put the exact levy back on the November balance with hopes they can bridge that 55 voter margin.

The levy is a 3.9 mill property tax would generate about $1.4 million a year for the district.

Even though the district hopes the levy passes in November, it doesn't change their shortfall this upcoming school year.

And parents and students were made aware that if the levy failed in August, there would be cuts and changes to school operations for the 2019-2020 school year.

"For example, we're not going to be doing transportation for high school-aged students, we're cutting Acorn Alley child care program, we're increasing pay-to-play participation fees for athletics. That's just among a list of things," said B-C-S superintendent Guy Parmigian.

The upcoming school year at Benton-Carrol-Salem school district begins August 21.