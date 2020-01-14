PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Officials are investigating a crime scene at home in Port Clinton, Monday evening.

According to witnesses, both the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Port Clinton Police are at the scene.

The details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released.

However, this new information comes on the heels of a search party that was held for missing Port Clinton teen, Harley Dilly Saturday.

The 14-year-old was last seen December 20 when he disappeared on his way to school.

Despite officials treating Harley's disappearance as a runaway, his case has garnered national attention.

Det. Ronald Timmons told A&E's Live PD that the boy has "a very particular schedule" and has not been active on any of his social media platforms. He added Harley could be in danger, and that officials believe he was not expecting to be outside for very long and was instead planning to meet with a still unknown person.

Police have reiterated that Harley's family has fully cooperated with the investigation.

This is a developing story.

