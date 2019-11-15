TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season for giving and unfortunately, scams.

"I had a friend, couple friends, put it out there to join that and to send a gift and receive six to ten more gifts," Nancy Smith said.

Smith is referring to the "Secret Sister" gift exchange. Luckily, she works for the Better Business Bureau and knew to stay away.

You may have seen the post on Facebook, promising you'll receive several gifts in exchange for just one $10 gift. According to the BBB, it's a pyramid scheme.

"First of all, it's illegal. Then, your information, not knowing where this stems from, your personal information is out there," Smith warned.

Needless to say, Smith's friends haven't received any gifts and she's concerned their identities could be stolen. She's warned them to keep a close eye on their accounts.

The BBB also recommends reporting any "Secret Sister" posts you see to Facebook.

"They'll delete it. They'll pull it down. And if it gets too serious, report it to the postal inspector or to the internet crimes center," Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau said.

In terms of holiday shopping in general, representatives from the BBB have warned consumers of phony websites. According to the BBB, one in four people came across a fake website while shopping online last year. If you see prices too good to be true on items nobody else has, it's probably a scam.

It's also the season for giving and the BBB wants to make sure you're giving to a reputable charity. The Wise Giving Guide: Holiday Edition is available right now. You can have one mailed to you for free by calling 419-531-3116 or emailing info@toledobbb.org.

