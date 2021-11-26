Durham mall closed after at least 3 people shot, reports say

The Streets at Southpoint Mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation, according to reports.

DURHAM, N.C. — At least three people were shot at a mall in Durham Friday afternoon, WRAL confirmed with a Durham City Council Member.

According to reports, The Streets at Southpoint Mall was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to the situation. The mall has been closed until further notice.

Reports said at least one person is in custody following the incident.

UPDATE: 3 shot, 1 in custody after shooting at Streets at Southpoint in Durham.



Expecting to hear from @TheDurhamPolice Chief Patrice Andrews at 5:30p with a media briefing. @WRAL #wral — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

Police were seen escorting remaining shoppers out of the mall.

“The situation is still fluid, but of course we’re all deeply, deeply concerned," Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told WRAL. "This is Black Friday. This is a huge shopping day. We know a lot of people are out after the holiday trying to do shopping.”

Previously, police were called to the mall on Oct. 24 for a reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the mall's food court.