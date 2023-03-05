1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown shooting; Atlanta Police say suspect at large

APD reported the situation at 12:37 p.m. on West Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded Wednesday to an active shooter situation in Midtown and report four injured and one dead.

The suspect is currently at large, and people are advised to avoid Midtown in the area of West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street. Photos, which you can see below in this story, have been released of the suspect that officers are searching for.

Police said no additional shots have been fired since the first reports shortly before 1 p.m.

Grady Hospital is giving an update on the victims who were taken there in a 2:20 p.m. press conference.

"Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims," a police statement said. "Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

APD also tweeted: "Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away."

APD said on Twitter that as of 12:42 p.m. they were "working an active shooter situation inside abuilding on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody."

Shortly after 1 p.m. APD put out a "be on the lookout" bulletin for a suspect. They say the suspect is still at large.

In one of the photos released by police, the suspect appears to be inside an office entryway pointing something.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is on scene in Midtown. From 15th Street he reports multiple nearby schools are on lockdown.

An earlier APD tweet stated: "Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area."

The address given in that tweet was 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW, which is a Northside Hospital urgent care and family medicine facility. It was not clear if the shooting happened in that building or outside, around that address.

Northside said in a statement: "Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene."

Mayor Andre Dickens tweeted: "I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place. Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. Stay tuned."

Atlanta Public Schools issued a public safety alert saying several schools "will operate on exterior lockdown for the remainder of the day, out of an abundance of caution, until we receive further information from authorities."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were assisting APD.

11Alive Photojournalist Tyson Paul took video of the law enforcement response, which included SWAT units on scene.

A state senator, Sen. Josh McLaurin, reported he was locked down in a restaurant in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.