As CDC suggests restricting high school sports, Michigan doesn't plan on it

The CDC says it has teams on the ground in Michigan working closely with state health officials.

MICHIGAN, USA — The CDC says Michigan should restrict high school sports, especially indoor sports, to slow the spread of covid-19.

"Across the country, we are hearing reports of clusters of cases associated with daycares and youth sports," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

That includes here in Michigan.

Since January, the MDHHS has attributed more than 800 COVID cases directly to high school basketball, hockey and wrestling. But the state has no plans to restrict sports any further.

"As of this week, I believe indoor sports for the most part will be completed and we'll moving to spring, those outdoor sports that are less contact," says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Speaking at Ford Field on Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the state's desire to get athletes shots as soon as possible.

"We've got increased access now for all athletes," said Whitmer. "We're really encouraging athletes to join our quest to get more people vaccinated."

But they may be running out of time. All three vaccines available take more than 28 days to reach full effectiveness. The MDHHS says it will continue to have athletes wear masks while playing if possible and expand other safety measures.

"A weekly testing protocol for all sports, high school age sports, went into effect last Friday," explains Hertel.

