School districts across Metro-Toledo are gearing up for the start of the new school year. But several districts are facing a shortage of available substitute bus drivers.

Sylvania, Anthony Wayne Local, Springfield Local and Oregon City schools are among the districts looking to hire substitute bus drivers for the 2019-2020 school year.

The assistant superintendent of Oregon schools, Dean Sandwisch, said the shortage isn't critical. However, there is concern about hiring additional substitute drivers in case full time drivers become ill or resign.

He said the shortage of substitute drivers forces his district to look for both full-time and sub-drivers year round.

"I've gone to meetings in our region where some of the other schools have a critical need and they don't have the drivers to fill the routes. We do not have that. We're in an area of concern, but not a critical need at this point. But are group is not getting any younger and as they retire, we just don't have the people to fill that need as they come up," said Sandwisch.