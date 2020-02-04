WATERVILLE, Ohio — Third and fourth grade students at Waterville Primary School are helping make face shields for local healthcare workers.

"We kind of turned it into a real world problem and we said here's the size of our print bed in millimeters, how can we convert that so that we can still help the healthcare workers but at the same time use the resources that we have," said math teacher and dean, Lori Williams.

Williams has three 3D printers inside her house that she got permission to borrow from the school.

Once her math class virtually calculated how to scale down the size, they have been printing non-stop.

The project is in partnership with DANA in Maumee.

Williams said the primary role with using these 3D printers is creating the plastic part that goes across the top of the face shield before the clear film is attached. Once the visor is made, she delivers them to DANA to be finished.

"A lot of us want to be doing more. So it's just a great way for people, even hobbyists who have a 3D printer, this is a way for them to directly give to the community and give back to the healthcare workers that are working to hard to protect the rest of us," said Manager of Engineering Learning Organization at DANA, Heidi Koedam.

Williams said she was glad to help in the partnership with DANA.

Each day she switches between teaching her students and reloading the print bed with materials.

"While we only have three printers, I think it two days we've made something like 23 masks but that's 23 more than the healthcare workers had before," said the math teacher.

Williams also said her students were excited to learn that what they did in math class was being directly used for personal protective equipment locally.

